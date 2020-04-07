Remember rules on paths and trails
As many people take to the paved paths outdoors, I want to remind pedestrians and bicyclists how to share the path. My husband and I have almost been run over several times by bicyclists who fail to inform us of their intentions or assume people can hear them approaching. This is not the case.
Cyclists, please say loudly “on your right” or “on your left” 10-12 feet before slowly approaching walkers. This gives them a chance to react appropriately. Also, walkers are not social distancing as they share the paved paths with other pedestrians. My husband I have walked in the mud on the side of the paths to provide the 6-foot distance as approaching walkers are 2-3 abreast. Walkers, please show consideration by following the 6-foot social distancing practice as you approach other walkers by walking behind each other. Thank you.
Karen Cox
Circle Pines
