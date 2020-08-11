Students complete up to ten recipes, ranging from sweet to savory, during the ongoing week-long Summer Cooking Camp sessions at The Kids Cooking School in Circle Pines. The students, in the 4th grade and higher, are equipped with the tools, including a convection oven, hot plate and stand mixer and ingredients to prepare their own recipes.
