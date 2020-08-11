Students complete up to ten recipes, ranging from sweet to savory, during the ongoing week-long Summer Cooking Camp sessions at The Kids Cooking School in Circle Pines. The students, in the 4th grade and higher, are equipped with the tools, including a convection oven, hot plate and stand mixer and ingredients to prepare their own recipes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.