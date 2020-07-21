Thanks to the Centennial Library, students in Kids Club, as well as the public, now have a fun alternative to traditional library story time. The Centennial Library provided the signs, which depict the story of “If You're Happy & You Know It.” Instead of sitting in a circle indoors, students can walk along the path to read the story outside rather than sitting in a circle indoors close to their peers. The storywalk is located at Rice Lake Elementary near the baseball fields and is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Pictured below are Claire Hatfield (left) and Macie Fjestad.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.