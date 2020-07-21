Thanks to the Centennial Library, students in Kids Club, as well as the public, now have a fun alternative to traditional library story time. The Centennial Library provided the signs, which depict the story of “If You're Happy & You Know It.” Instead of sitting in a circle indoors, students can walk along the path to read the story outside rather than sitting in a circle indoors close to their peers. The storywalk is located at Rice Lake Elementary near the baseball fields and is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Pictured below are Claire Hatfield (left) and Macie Fjestad.
