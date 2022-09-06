Kick off new season with Fall Fest

Lexington’s Fall Fest will return Sept. 9-11. The event will include a car show, live music, corn hole tourney, street dance and fireworks. The Family Fun Fest will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and include games, inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides and a climbing wall. 

