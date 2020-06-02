Centennial High School seniors picked up their caps and gowns May 27-28, drive-thru style. Depending on the student’s last name, each senior drove up to a specific location around the high school and was given his or her materials as well as a Class of 2020 yard sign. Centennial staff made sure to wear masks and gloves while handing out materials.

