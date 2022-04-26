Just in time for spring cleaning

The city of Circle Pines will hold its citywide recycling/cleanup day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, at the public works facility, located at 760 Civic Heights Drive. The bi-annual event offers residents a chance to clean out their homes and storage spaces and get rid of unwanted and/or unused items. Items accepted include electronics, appliances, furniture and more; shredding is also offered. Donations of eyeglasses, hearing aids, sunglasses and non-perishable foods will also be collected.

 Contributed

