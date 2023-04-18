‘Invest in our planet’

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

This year, Earth day falls on Saturday, April 22. This year’s theme is “Invest in our Planet.” The Wargo Nature Center will host an Earth Day celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22. The event will include a bouncy house, refreshments, earth art project and an Eco-fair, where local organizations and businesses will provide information and resources on how to be a good steward to the earth. Before the celebration there will be an Earth Day service project from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 763-324-3350 to sign up. 

