The Centennial Middle School and Elementary Cheer Teams recently performed their competition routines at a showcase for their families. Due to all of the COVID-19 restrictions, parents have had very few opportunities to see their children perform.
The Centennial Middle School and Elementary Cheer Teams began practicing in the fall and have been able to keep their seasons going through the several “dial backs” of state health and safety guidelines. The team even held online practices. Both teams participated in two in-person competitions. The middle school team took home third place at the Frosty Fest Cheer Competition in January at St. Michael Albertville Middle School. — Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications
