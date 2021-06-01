Members of the Centennial Lakes Police Department and the Lexington Fire Department were summoned to the 8900 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington for a cat stuck in a tree last week. Karma was located in a tree approximately 40 feet off the ground. Members of Lexington Fire used a ladder to reach Karma and safely return her to her owner.
