The Lexington Farmers Market is now in full swing from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through October. This year, the market is located in the back parking lot of Lexington Liquors.
Latest News
- Gas line struck downtown, catastrophe averted by quick evacuation
- Circle Pines to become GreenStep City
- Lino Lakes Council denies 2 variances in St. Clair Estates neighborhood
- Homegrown, homemade
- Chamberlain and White Bear Chamber discuss government affairs
- Michelle Wolfe selected as next Blaine city manager
- Police Reports
- Lino Lakes Council moves forward with financing plan for Lyngblomsten proposal
Most Popular
Articles
- Gas line struck downtown, catastrophe averted by quick evacuation
- Officers seek information on apparent basketball fundraising scam
- Mellem
- White Bear Lake rethinks removal of cleats for public mooring
- Pull-tab pie: everyone wants a piece
- $326 million bond expected on fall ballot
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- School board to discuss potential separation agreement with superintendent
- Stillwater school board to discuss separation with Pontrelli
- Debilitating dementia has family focused on living each day to fullest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.