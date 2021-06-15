Members of the Centennial High School Class of 2021 assembled, along with an audience of family members and friends, in the gymnasium during two commencement ceremonies held on Friday, June 11. The ceremonies were originally planned to be conducted outside at Cougar Stadium, but the threat of inclement weather forced the proceedings indoors.
Khoi Phan began his speech with the statement “Holy crap, what a year!” The student speakers recognized the unusual and challenging nature of a senior year that forced them to become stronger, more disciplined, resilient and hopefully, kinder. — Photos by Paul Dols
