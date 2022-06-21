Golden Lake musical medley

A light breeze, sunshine, low humidity and moderate summer warmth created ideal conditions for a recent Music on the Lake outdoor concert at Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines, featuring the Centennial Community Band. The performance was the first in a series of concerts that continue throughout the summer. Music on the Lake will be held Thursdays: June 23, July 14 and Aug. 18 (times vary). Up this week will be a Family DJ Dance Party from 6 to 7 p.m. hosted by Brett, of Special Works DJ, who has a full list of songs appropriate for dancing.
