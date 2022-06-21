Golden Lake musical medley

A light breeze, sunshine, low humidity and moderate summer warmth created ideal conditions for a recent Music on the Lake outdoor concert at Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines, featuring the Centennial Community Band. The performance was the first in a series of concerts that continue throughout the summer.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

A light breeze, sunshine, low humidity and moderate summer warmth created ideal conditions for a recent Music on the Lake outdoor concert at Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines, featuring the Centennial Community Band. The performance was the first in a series of concerts that continue throughout the summer. Music on the Lake will be held Thursdays: June 23, July 14 and Aug. 18 (times vary). Up this week will be a Family DJ Dance Party from 6 to 7 p.m. hosted by Brett, of Special Works DJ, who has a full list of songs appropriate for dancing. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.