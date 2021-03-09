Although the fifth annual Guns-N-Hoses Charity Classic looked very different this year, it still raised around $14,000 for its cause. Backing the Blue Line is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the spouses of law enforcement personnel.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, community members were not allowed to attend the game in person at the National Sports Center in Blaine. Fans were able to stream the game live on North Metro TV’s website, or attend one of the six watch parties at businesses throughout the community.
Some establishments donated a portion of their sales during the game; others offered food and drink specials as well as raffles with high-value items such as a smoker and a three-night stay at a resort in Wisconsin. — Submitted Photos by Bill Jacobsen/Studio Blue Photography
