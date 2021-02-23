Residents in Centerville didn’t let the recent cold snap stop them from having some fun; they took part in the frozen pants challenge. Social media is being populated with photos of frozen jeans left out in the cold to stand upright in the snow all on their own. Here’s how it works: you soak a pair of jeans in water and then hang them on a clothesline or outside railing and let them freeze. Before they get too stiff, shape them to look as if there is a body inside and stand them up. — Photos submitted by Lonni Olson, Tara Schneider and Hilary Handahl.

