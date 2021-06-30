Fourth of July will be celebrated this Sunday. The Fourth of July—also known as Independence Day or July 4 — has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution.
Reminders for Fireworks Safety Awareness Week
Prevent Blindness, a nonprofit eye health and safety organization, has declared June 28-July 4 Fireworks Safety Awareness Week to help educate the public on the dangers of fireworks. Whether at home or by attending professional displays, fireworks seriously injure thousands of people every year, with some injuries even resulting in death.
Burns were reported to be the most common injury to hands, fingers, arms and legs. However, contusions and lacerations were the most frequent injuries to eyes, which included foreign bodies in the eye.
Recently, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a report comparing product injury estimate data from March 2020 through September 2020, to the estimate data from March 2019 through September 2019. The report showed that emergency department visits for injuries involving fireworks increased significantly — by 56%, the highest percentage injury increase across all age groups of any product tracked during this time period. In addition, more than 79% of fireworks-related injuries occurred at home in the 2020 period whereas an estimated 68% of fireworks-related injuries occurred at home in 2019.
Additionally, a recent online survey of U.S. adults from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) found that 39% of parents said that children age 5 to 7 should be allowed to handle sparklers. Yet sparklers can burn up to 1,800 degrees. And, 27% of parents responded that children age 11 to 15 should be allowed to handle fireworks, even though data shows that children younger than 15 years of age account for 36 percent of estimated fireworks-related injuries.
The AAO survey also found that:
• 33% overall know someone injured by fireworks or have been injured by fireworks.
• 8% report being injured by fireworks.
• 27% knew someone else injured by fireworks.
For more information on the dangers of fireworks, visit preventblindness.org/fireworks.
CALENDAR OF EVENTS
White Bear Lake
What: Bluegrass 4th of July
Where: Outdoor stage at Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Ave.
When: 12:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 for each individual band; $20 for all day and to see all three
What: Fireworks show
Where: White Bear Lake. West Park or Memorial Beach
When: 10 p.m.
Forest Lake
What: Carnival
Where: Lakeside Memorial Park, 95 E Broadway Ave, Forest Lake
When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
What: Bingo
Where: Forest Lake American Legion, 355 W Broadway Ave.
When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
What: Breakfast:
Where: Forest Lake American Legion, 355 W Broadway Ave.
When: 9 to 11 a.m.
What: Lunch & dinner:
Where: Forest Lake American Legion, 355 W Broadway Ave.
When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
What: Music
Where: Lakeside Memorial Park, 95 E Broadway Ave.
When: St. Croix Crossings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Charlie O from 8 to 10 p.m.
What: Fireworks
Where: Lakeside Memorial Park, 95 E Broadway Ave, Forest Lake
When: 10 p.m.
Blaine
What: Fireworks
Where: National Sports Center, 1700 105th Ave NE
When: 10 p.m.
Stillwater
*No fireworks this year
What: Free live music
Where: Amphitheater Stage in Lowell Park (201 Water St) & Pioneer Park Bandshell (515 N. 2nd St.)
When: Junk FM Band from 5:30-7 p.m.; St. Croix Jazz orchestra from 7-9 p.m.; Bootleg from 8-9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.