Flying into Homecoming

A dance demonstration by the boys during a previous Homecoming pep fest featured a high flying leap through the air by a team member.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

This week is Centennial’s Homecoming. The week will include dress up days, a bonfire, parade, dance and of course, a football game. The district’s Hall of Fame recipients will be honored before the game Friday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.