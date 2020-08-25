Although Waldoch Farm’s annual Sunflower Festival looks a bit different this year, there is still plenty of fun to be had in addition to many photo opportunities along the way. The farm changed its Sunflower Festival to a U-Pick Sunflower Field and Walk, which kicked off last weekend. Attendees will have to sign up for two-hour timeslots and purchase tickets online. The 6-acre sunflower field is equivalent in size to six football fields. In addition to many photo opportunities, attendees can also take home some blooms too.
Latest News
- White Bear Lake educators make plea for distance learning
- Black Lives Matter protests head for suburbs
- Field of sunshine
- Community rallies to save Mel-O-Dee Stables
- Letters to the Editor
- Police Reports
- Quad Community Press: E-edition, August 25, 2020
- White Bear Lake police respond to shooting at private residence
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Lake educators make plea for distance learning
- Taste of White Bear Lake another casualty of COVID
- The FBIs most wanted roamed the streets and rented cottages in this 1930s crime resort
- White Bear Lake police respond to shooting at private residence
- Man convicted of child porn charged with breaking into girl’s bedroom
- Mahtomedi boy wins nationals in water skiing; 3 sibs also place
- Boats collide on White Bear Lake
- Black Lives Matter protests head for suburbs
- 1,500 questions about classrooms opening
- Sasquatch business pays dividends for Lexington couple
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The FBIs most wanted roamed the streets and rented cottages in this 1930s crime resort (1)
- Letters to the Editor (1)
- City, residents disappointed with YMCA fitness center closure (1)
- Community Wide Sale (1)
- Shoreview Skatepark Plaza opens to public (1)
- City works to curb parking problems near Lovell Road (1)
- Vadnais council: Let voters choose new council member (1)
- Residents seek solutions for traffic woes on Lois Lane (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 30
-
Sep 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.