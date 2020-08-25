Although Waldoch Farm’s annual Sunflower Festival looks a bit different this year, there is still plenty of fun to be had in addition to many photo opportunities along the way. The farm changed its Sunflower Festival to a U-Pick Sunflower Field and Walk, which kicked off last weekend. Attendees will have to sign up for two-hour timeslots and purchase tickets online. The 6-acre sunflower field is equivalent in size to six football fields. In addition to many photo opportunities, attendees can also take home some blooms too. 

