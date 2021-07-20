The Fete des Lacs festival returned this year with a parade and fireworks display. The parade featured a big line up this year made up of area law enforcement and fire departments, businesses, Scouts, clubs and other organizations. This year’s grand marshals were frontline workers.
Latest News
- New events and old favorites coming to Slice of Shoreview
- Educators 2021 Slice of Shoreview Grand Marshals
- White Bear Press: E-Edition, July 21, 2021
- Vadnais Heights Press: E-Edition, July 21, 2021
- Assaults on local reporters a slap in the face of right to know
- Local parade traditions return
- Fete des Lacs returns with big bang
- Students encourage others to speak up
Most Popular
Articles
- The Dance Unit is gearing up for 2nd season
- Anti-Rush Line group wants project scrutinized
- Ramsey County Sheriff's Reports
- Council discusses next steps for recreation and community center
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Superintendent exits Centennial District
- Bombardier’s niece makes her contribution to history books
- Voting set to begin in ‘Best of’ contest
- Author Bruce Houle presents his in-depth genealogical research
- Lino Lakes community groups organize late-August events
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 28
Online Poll
Do you like this hot weather?
These hot temperatures will likely stick around for a while. Do you still enjoy the outdoors when it gets this hot, or do you prefer to stay indoors in the air conditioning?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.