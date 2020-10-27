What originally started out as a ploy to attract more trick-or-treaters has now grown into a family tradition that stretches back for over 40 years. Ami Furchner took over the tradition back in 2001 with her own family — husband Jason, son Brayden and daughter Josie. Lead Editor Shannon Granholm stopped by Saturday, Oct. 24, to check out the pumpkin carving in action. This year a total of 97 pumpkins were carved for the display.
