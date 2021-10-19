Dozens of local residents enjoyed near perfect autumn weather while visiting Wargo Nature Center for the annual Fall Fest. The event featured a variety of outdoor activities including a scavenger hunt, apple cidering, leaf raking and hopping, pioneer games and a story walk. — Photos by Paul Dols
Latest News
- Quad Community 2021 Voters' Guide
- Shoreview 2021 Voters’ Guide
- Vadnais Heights Area 2021 Voters' Guide
- White Bear Lake Area 2021 Voters’ Guide
- We like our first amendment rights – whatever they are
- City officials provide updates on 4 cities
- Cross country: Centennial boys are NWSC champions
- Lino Lakes cyclist hopes to help needy with medical supplies
Most Popular
Articles
- South Shore design nearing final turn
- Girls soccer: Bears finally get past semifinals as Maloy leads OT win over Raptors
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Letters to the Editor
- Circle Pines resident’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ display is back for 3rd year
- The Grasshoppers reunite after 50-plus years
- Winkin’ Rooster voted best restaurant in Shoreview
- Football: Two rare TD plays help Bears trip Osseo 41-27
- Football: Minnetonka scuttles Cougars 31-7
- Purple Line bus project hits ‘key milestone’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
Online Poll
Will you allow your child/children to go trick-or-treating this Halloween?
This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is highly recommending trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties. Masks are also encouraged.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.