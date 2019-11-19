Students who raised the most money at Golden Lake Elementary’s Golden Lake Go Around fundraiser earned a pizza party and the chance to “dunk” Principal Christopher Gerst. The school didn’t have a door that was big enough to fit a dunk tank through, so a shower tank was used instead.
