Pines School students have discovered the love of reading. Many have never read an entire book, let alone an entire series, before having access to one of the Pines School libraries. A Pines School teacher decided to reach out to Simone Elkeles, one of the students’ favorite authors. Elkeles writes teen romance and urban fiction. The teacher explained that so many of Elkeles books have been read over and over that they have had to go to the school’s “book hospital” to be repaired. After multiple visits to the book hospital, many of the books are now unrepairable.
