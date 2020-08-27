Editor's note: This story has been updated.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Lino Lakes.
As heard on a police scanner, a possible shooting was reported in the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive around 2:42 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. The suspect vehicle is a black Chevy Blazer with no plates.
According to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the Lino Lakes Police Department was dispatched at 2:36 p.m. Aug. 27 to the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive.
An adult male homeowner reported he arrived home and witnessed two individuals leaving out the front door and fled the scene. Shortly thereafter, he found his adult son with life threatening injuries inside the residence.
Lino Lakes Police with the assistance of Centennial Lakes Police Department and Allina EMS attempted lifesaving measures however the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This is still an active scene and there is limited information available. This case remains under investigation by the Lino Lakes Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. No further information will be released at this time.
