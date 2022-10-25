Council will consider changes to zoning map in November

The city of Lino Lakes is working to update its zoning map so it adheres to the vision of the 2040 Comprehansive Plan. Pictured is the porpoised zoning map.

 Contributed

LINO LAKES — Some changes are proposed to the city’s zoning map, and not everybody is happy about it. The City Council will consider the proposed changes next month. 

The changes came about as a result of the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in November 2020. Since then, the city — with the help of Landform — has been working to update the zoning ordinance and map so it adheres to the vision of the comp plan. Kevin Shay, of Landform, explained that since March 2021, the Planning and Zoning Board has held a meeting almost every month to review sections of the ordinance. 

