Council will consider changes to zoning map in November

LINO LAKES — Some changes are proposed to the city’s zoning map, and not everybody is happy about it. The City Council will consider the proposed changes next month.
The changes came about as a result of the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in November 2020. Since then, the city — with the help of Landform — has been working to update the zoning ordinance and map so it adheres to the vision of the comp plan. Kevin Shay, of Landform, explained that since March 2021, the Planning and Zoning Board has held a meeting almost every month to review sections of the ordinance.
Through the process, the city identified 1,965 parcels whose zoning should be changed as part of the effort. The changes fall into four categories: planned unit development district (PUD), future urban development district (FUD), land use consistency and miscellaneous.
• Rezone 1,224 planning development overlays (PDOs) to PUDs. In 2003, the city updated its zoning ordinance to change PDO to PDU.
• Create a FUD for 640 parcels that are currently zoned rural (R) that are located within the 2040 utility staging area.
• Rezone 60 properties to be consistent with the 2040 Comp Plan. Some of the changes were requested by property owners, while others were directed by the council.
• Fix the remaining 35 properties that were identified as mapping errors on the existing zoning map.
It was standing room only in council chambers during the public hearing earlier this month. Many residents had specific questions about the changes, but it seemed the main sticking point for both residents, and the board, was the creation of an FUD district.
“It preserves land for future development,” Shay said. He added that the purpose of the FUD district is to create a holding zone for land in the Municipal Urban Service Area (MUSA) where sanitary sewer and water is planned but not yet available. When utilities are available and development is proposed, the land would then be rezoned to be compatible with the underlying land use designation.
All of the existing uses that were allowed in rural zones would still be permitted in the FUD district, he noted. The only change, Shay said, in rezoning a parcel from R to FUD is that the FUD zone has a higher minimum lot size of 20 acres instead of 10 acres to preserve the land for development.
Board member Perry Laden asked if there was a reason why the city couldn’t just leave the properties zoned rural, rather than rezoning them to FUD. Community Development Director Michael Grochala said, “I think we made a decision just looking at it from a planning document to stay uniform and treat properties generally equally. I think it more appropriately identifies the areas that can be served with utilities over the next 20 years.”
City Planner Katie Larsen added, “We are trying to create a distinction between true rural parcels that aren’t going to have utilities for many years (and those that that are likely to get utilities sooner).”
Roger expressed his frustration of the city’s communication on the change. “This process has been going on for a long time, and none of the people here have really been notified that this was going to happen until this meeting. I’m just wondering why the city didn’t want to do more than what was required … Why wasn’t anybody notified about it before this?”
Grochala said the city has been trying to implement the 2040 Comp Plan for the past two years. During that process, he said the city held a number of open houses and public meetings. “It is not always hot interest for someone to come out during some of those working meetings … We tend to get public comment when we actually have a document for people to react to,” he said. “While it might seem late in the process, it’s valuable that this board has done its job in reviewing the Comp Plan, the proposed changes and reviewing a proposal.”
Several residents wanted to know the motivation behind creating the FUD district and what that could mean for these properties in the future.
Centerville resident Linda Broussard-Vickers said, “I’m going to assume this is being done because a 20-acre parcel is more attractive to future developers … The purpose of this would seem to prevent people from owning 10-acre parcels. That change bothers me, because it seems like this is trying to make it easier for developers. It’s not considering the homeowners and the people who have purchased the land.”
A letter written by Scott and Carol Featherstone echoed those thoughts. “We both know developers are going to put the most on the land so they can make more money. I feel it is the developers that have a voice in this, and not the homeowners who will be butted up to the development.”
Grochala said the city’s intent on maintaining larger lot sizes is to ensure the efficient expansion of utilities and urban services as they become available. “We are trying to maintain a rural use and be able to efficiently extend utilities into those areas long term,” he said. “We are not looking at it from what the developer themselves might ultimately think of as more advantageous. We do believe there is a benefit to the property owner, because they will be able to sell those lands off for more units. If they can develop with sewer and water, that’s going to be a higher-valued property when they go to sell than if they can only sell 10 acres.”
Scott Robinson said, “I personally feel that I’m very happy that you can tell me how to take care of my land and what you are going to do with my land in the future.” He explained that at one point, the Comp Plan said his property would be within the MUSA in 2000, then 2010, then 2030 and now 2040. “I don’t see any credence in what the city says … What are our assurances that what you say is going to happen?”
Robinson added that he has a family member who would like to move onto the property, but would not be able to afford that if the parcel had to be split into 20-acre pieces.
Grochala said the utility staging plan simply tries to estimate timing based on progression and has to do with the efficient extension of utilities. “It does not guarantee at any point in time that it will be there during that 20 years. It is all dependent on when that property develops,” he said.
Ultimately, the board recommended approval of the changes to the zoning map to the City Council, with the exception of the creation of the FUD district. The zoning map ordinance will now go to the council for a first reading Nov. 14, and a second reading Nov. 28.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
