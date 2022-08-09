Corn and community

Volunteers grill some of the hundreds of ears of freshly picked sweet corn at a previous Community Corn Roast.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

The second annual Community Corn Roast is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at American Legion Post 556 in Lino Lakes. The Legion Riders will sell corn, hot dogs, chips and nonalcoholic beverages, and the American Legion Auxiliary will host children’s games and face painting. Miss Lino Lakes Ambassador candidates will also be in attendance. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.