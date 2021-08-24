Circle Pines 'Census Man'

 Dean Goldberg | Submitted

Circle Pines City Council Member Dean Goldberg, also known as “Census Man,” proudly updates the city’s population to 5,025, after the U.S. Census Bureau released 2020 Census redistricting data. Back in the 2010 Census, 11% of the city of Circle Pines’ population did not complete the census forms, and Circle Pines did not hit the important population mark of 5,000. Because of that, it missed out on state funding to maintain state aid roads.  Dean Goldberg | Submitted

