The Centerville Lions and the Centennial Fire District teamed up to host Christmas in the Park at Laurie LaMotte Memorial Park in Centerville. Over 500 people attended the event. Next up in Centerville will be the annual skate/sled night from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14, also at Laurie LaMotte Memorial Park.
