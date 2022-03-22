The 9th annual Chain of Giving Casino and Community Game Night was back in full force March 19 at Infinite Campus. Community members enjoyed food, played games and bid on silent auction items, all in an effort to raise money for Centennial’s Angel Fund. The fund provides scholarships for students at the middle school and high school to help pay for out-of-pocket costs to participate in sports or clubs. The total amount raised from this year’s event was not available as of press time. Past events have raised more than $10,000. —
Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications
