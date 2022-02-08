If you missed the Centerville Skate Night in January, here is your chance to go. The Parks and Recreation Committee will host another skate night event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Laurie LaMotte Memorial Park, located at 6970 LaMotte Drive.
Attendees can skate, sled, fat-tire bike and snowshoe. Be sure to bring your own skates, sleds, boards etc. Then warm up by the fire and enjoy free popcorn, s’mores and hot chocolate.
