At 12:59 p.m. Sunday, May 31, the Centennial Fire District (CFD) was dispatched to a house fire in the 6700 block of Beaver Pond Way in Centerville. The residents were not home at the time of the fire, and no rescue personnel were injured on the call. CFD received mutual aid from Lino Lakes Fire, Hugo Fire and SBM Fire. Although firefighters remained on the scene until around 4 p.m., they had to return a couple times as hot spots arose.
The fire is under investigation by the Anoka County Fire Investigations Team. CFD Chief Harlan Lundstrom said it looks like the cause may be smoking related. A gofundme page has been set up for the family. As of press deadline, the page had raised $13,795. To find the fundraiser, search “Kieffer Family Relief” on gofundme.com.
(0) comments
