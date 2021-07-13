Centennial Students for Change (CSC) hosts a march to amplify people of color (POC) voices in the northern suburbs. Centennial Students for Change was established last summer after the death of George Floyd. Although there weren’t as many participants as there were for last year’s “Awaken the Suburbs” march, but CSC group organizers were still happy that community members showed up to show their support.
Pictured speaking are Centennial High School senior Amara Patel, one of the group’s founders, and Amara’s mother Heather Berg-Patel. Berg-Patel is a member of Centennial Community Advocates for Racial Equity in our Schools (CARES), which was also established last June. The group’s mission is to promote equity and anti-racist efforts in the district to foster a learning environment where all students are welcome, safe and respected; encounter a diverse curriculum and staff; and have access to the resources they need to thrive.
See next week’s issue of The Quad Community Press for the full story.
