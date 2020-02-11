Centennial Senior Class King

The spotlight was truly on Bailey Ratgen, a senior at Centennial High School, as he was crowned Senior Class King at the annual winter pep fest Feb. 7. His twin brother, Owen Ratgen, led a campaign on social media encouraging classmates to “Vote for Bailey!” Bailey, who has co-occurring Down Syndrome and autism, means the world to Owen and this was Bailey’s day to shine.
