Even though Centennial High School’s prom scheduled for April 25 had to be cancelled, students and their families tried to make the most of it and still get dressed up for the occasion. Some celebrated in their living rooms, some in their garages and some in their cul-de-sac. Some students and their families had a barbecue and others ordered dinner to-go and ate in their cars. — Photos Submitted & Shannon Granholm | Press Publications

