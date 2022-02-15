Megan Berres, language arts teacher at Centennial Area Learning Center (CALC), has been named the 2022 Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs (MAAP) Staff of the Year.
Berres was nominated for her many contributions to the field of education and her genuine love of teaching.
“She goes above and beyond each and every day to reach every single student in the most creative ways. Megan makes school fun, engaging, comfortable and achievable for all. She celebrates all students as individuals and understands their unique stories, circumstances and needs,” said Lisa Vojtech, lead teacher at CALC.
“Megan is consistently looking for ways to remove barriers that are standing in the way of moving students forward in all areas of their lives so they can make positive strides at school, home and in the community,” Vojtech said.
MAAP was organized by a small group of educators in the early 1980s to help meet the needs of students, parents, teachers, administrators and the general public through a professional organization dedicated to the improvement of alternative education options. Currently, there are over 800 members from over 300 alternative learning centers and alternative programs in Minnesota, surrounding states and Canada.
Berres was presented with the 2022 MAAP Staff of the Year award at the organization’s 39th annual conference earlier this month.
“Megan’s consistent positive energy is so very encouraging to the entire school community, consistently challenging students and staff to try new things and be open-minded about growth and change,” Vojtech said. “She actively engages in opportunities that continue to move our students, families, school and district in a positive direction through leadership, mentorship and membership activities.”
— Contributed
