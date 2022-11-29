Centennial High School (CHS) will perform “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 1-4 at the CHS Performing Arts Center. All performances will be at 7 p.m., except for Sunday’s performance at 1 p.m. For tickets, visit chscougs.com/tickets.
Centennial High school takes on ‘A Christmas Carol’
