Centennial High school takes on ‘A Christmas Carol’

Centennial High School (CHS) will perform “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 1-4 at the CHS Performing Arts Center. All performances will be at 7 p.m., except for Sunday’s performance at 1 p.m. Pictured above are Riley Eckman as Ghost of Christmas Present; Paxton Wade as Ghost of Christmas Future; and Olivia Hartmann as Ghost of Christmas Past. For tickets, visit chscougs.com/tickets.

 Contributed

