The Student Leadership Council at Centennial Elementary recently held a one-week hygiene products drive. The goal was to collect 800 items, but the students collected over nearly 2,400 items. The items were donated to the Centennial Area Food Shelf and FOCUS Minnesota to be distributed to people in need. FOCUS, which stands for Fellowship of Orthodox Christians United to Serve, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide the underserved poor, homeless and working poor with food, occupation, clothing, understanding and service. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.