A car parade passed by Lino Lakes Assisted Living for Mother’s Day. Family and friends of residents, and strangers, drove by with decorated cars, signs and balloons. — Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications
Societies around the world are encouraging (and sometimes enforcing) the use of non-surgical face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).
