Maria Geneva Niemczyk celebrated along with more than 50 family members and dozens more cousins and friends during a recent 100th birthday gathering at the Forest Lake American Legion. According to family members, she is still active and living independently. She had six children and her extended family includes 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a 3 month old great, great grandchild named Maria.
