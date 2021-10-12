Buck tales and cattails

As deer hunting season gears up, be on the lookout. Lino Lakes photographer Leann Michael recently spotted this buck hanging out in her yard.

 Leann Michael | Submitted

As deer hunting season gears up, be on the lookout. Lino Lakes photographer Leann Michael recently spotted this buck hanging out in her yard. Archery season is underway, and firearm season will begin Nov.6. Deer-vehicle crashes peak in the autumn months, but Minnesota’s large deer population makes them a safety hazard on the road all year long. In the last five years (2015–2019) in Minnesota, there were 7,247 deer crashes reported to the Department of Public Safety, resulting in 20 deaths. These crashes also resulted in 121 serious injuries, of which 105 were motorcyclists.

