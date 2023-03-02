In a stirring upset bid, the Centennial Cougars held two-goal leads twice but could not keep the Rogers Royals down on Tuesday evening.
Top-seeded Rogers scored three goals in the third period to end the Cougars’ season 5-4 in the Section 5AA semifinals in Rogers.
The Cougars, who lost to Rogers 9-5 in conference play, took a quick 2-0 lead with Brock Carls finding the net at 1:11 of the first period and Casey Coenen at 2:36. Rogers pulled even with goals by Keaton Weis at 8:54 of the first and Matt Loren at 3:02 of the second.
Again, Centennial spurted ahead with goals from Coenen at 3:59 of the second and Harper Searles at 14:30.
Rogers outshot the Cougars 12-5 in the third period (and 36-20 in the game). Mason Jenson scored 1:00 into the period and Parker Deschene delivered twice, late, at 12:24 on a a power play and with just 20 seconds left in the period.
Cougar goalie Easton Cody had 31 saves on 36 shots, and Rogers goalie Cade Chapman had 16 saves on 20 shots.
Centennial finished 15-11-1. Rogers (18-6-3) will face Maple Grove (21-5-1) for the section title on Thursday at Rogers.
