Five players notched a goal apiece for Centennial as the Cougars clipped Totino-Grace 5-3 at home on Thursday evening. Finding the net for the Cougars (2-1) were Palmer Lemay in the first period, Austin Petersen and Harper Searles (power play) in the second period, and Heath Nelson at 1:17 of the third period for a 4-3 lead, with Kelly Krumwiede adding an empty-netter at 16:02. Peyton Blair made two assists. Goalie Gavin Schahn made 16 saves. The Eagles, in their season opener, got goals from Sam Johnson, Tre Peck and Clayton Derr. 

