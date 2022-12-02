Five players notched a goal apiece for Centennial as the Cougars clipped Totino-Grace 5-3 at home on Thursday evening. Finding the net for the Cougars (2-1) were Palmer Lemay in the first period, Austin Petersen and Harper Searles (power play) in the second period, and Heath Nelson at 1:17 of the third period for a 4-3 lead, with Kelly Krumwiede adding an empty-netter at 16:02. Peyton Blair made two assists. Goalie Gavin Schahn made 16 saves. The Eagles, in their season opener, got goals from Sam Johnson, Tre Peck and Clayton Derr.
Latest News
- Girls hockey: Roseville/Mahtomedi clips Bears 4-3
- Boys hockey: Centennial tops Totino-Grace 5-3
- Girls basketball: Bears (3-0) defeat Eagan 52-46
- Miracle at Big Rock brings families together for good old-fashioned holiday fun
- Exhibit showcases Washington County art ‘Through the Eyes of Others’
- The Citizen: E-edition, December 1, 2022
- Enter Press Publications’ Holiday Lights Contest!
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- McCollum talks ‘controversial conversations’
- Developer continues to make refinements to concept plan
- Centennial High school takes on ‘A Christmas Carol’
- Jimmy's Food & Drink gets exclusive catering rights at Vadnais Heights Commons
- Minnow Tank winners net $1,500 for charities
- People behind White Bear’s names and places
- Affordable housing units again planned for new apartment complex
- New coordinator talks changes at Mahtomedi Area Food Shelf
- Alum honored as Vikings' Hometown Hero
- Kenneth A. Urban
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.