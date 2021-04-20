Birds of a feather

Area photographer LeAnn Michael recently spotted this great egret in Lino Lakes.
According to the Cornell Lab's allaboutbirds.org website, great egrets inhabit saltwater or freshwater, attend mixed heron flocks, and often associate with snowy egrets. They are a widespread species, and are common along most coastlines and even inland in many places, as well as north into southern Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.