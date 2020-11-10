Best in the state: Cougar star Harper gets Ms. Soccer award

Khyah Harper, scoring machine for the Centennial Cougars and future Minnesota Gopher, has captured the top honor in prep soccer.
Harper got the Ms. Soccer award for Class 2A, in recognition of her 138 career goals, 74 assists, and all-around skills.
“It’s always been a goal of mine and I’m so glad I got it,” said Harper, reached as she was returning from Omaha with her mother Sunday after playing there with her club team, Minnesota Thunder Academy. “All my coaches and teammates at Centennial have been great to play with and they all helped me get this award.”
A 5-foot-4, 140-pound forward with furious speed, she pumped 26 goals in 14 games this season, leading the metro area and ranking third overall in the state. She had 75 goals in 53 games over three seasons at Centennial, leading them to a 45-8 record, including 18-3 and a state runner-up finish last year, and 13-1 with another section title this year. She was a coaches association all-state pick all three seasons.
Harper notched 64 goals in eighth and ninth grades, in 43 games, at North Branch, helping them reach their first two Class A state tournaments. Harper and her teammate/sister Sadie then transferred to Centennial, her mother Desiree’s alma mater.
“Coming to Centennial, it’s a little bigger and such a good program,” Harper said. “All the coaches and players were very welcoming. It’s been a great experience.”
The Harper sisters both committed to the Gophers when they were in 11th and ninth grades, respectively, at North Branch. They’ve been teammates at North Branch and Centennial and will be again next year. They have two younger brothers.
Mr. and Ms. Soccer are coaches association awards. The girls Class A recipient was Mia Van der Heide of Academy of Holy Angels. The boys awards went to Zachary Susee of Shakopee and Henry Tolbert of Austin. Those awards and the all-state teams were announced in a virtual ceremony online Saturday.
Harper is the second Ms. Soccer from Centennial. The first was Jenna Roering, who had 104 career goals, in 2013.
Ginger Flohaug, who
coached both of them, describes Harper as an “explosive” athlete who trains hard every day, in and out of season, and makes teammates better with her energy and passion.
“Khyah can take the ball and beat multiple defenders while she is getting pushed and pulled in multiple directions,” Flohaug observed. “She can strike the ball with power and accuracy that I have not seen from another female player in many years.”
Harper was a track star in eighth grade as a sprinter and long- and triple-jumper with personal bests of 12.8 seconds in the 100 dash and 17 feet, 1 inch in long jump, leading North Branch to the section true-team championship. She dropped track after that to play soccer year-round.
Harper is a straight-A student and plans to major in kinesiology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.