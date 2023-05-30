The Anoka County Composite Squadron has been named the 2023 Squadron of Distinction. The Squadron of Distinction award recognizes the top Civil Air Patrol (CAP) composite or cadet squadron regionally and nationally for distinctive accomplishments in the cadet program during the preceding calendar year. Anoka is one of eight squadrons nominated for the National Squadron of Distinction award.
“Dedication to our cadet programs mission is the cornerstone for our success,” said Lt. Col. Mary Albright, deputy commander for cadets at Anoka. The unit’s success crosses many areas: cadets earn leadership roles locally, statewide and regionally; participate and achieve in STEM competitions like CyberPatriot, StellarXplorers and the High Altitude Balloon Challenge; and deepen adult mentorship and support for the next leaders of tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.