An evening of frigid fun
Jan 14, 2020

Kaitlyn Ribar, 7, of Centerville tries to stay warm while making snow angels at Skate Night Friday, Jan. 10 at Laurie LaMotte Memorial Park in Centerville.

Todd Murawski, Anoka County recreation program coordinator, helps Lucy Skudlarek, 6, of Centerville, ride a fat-tire bike for the first time.

Jason Whitney, of Centerville, helps secure snow shoes on his son Logan's feet.

Akely(left), 6, of Centerville, Mallory, 4, of Lino Lakes, and Olivia, 5, of Centerville, have fun skating/riding around the outdoor ice arena.

A crowd of people gather in the warming house to enjoy hot chocolate and popcorn while warming up.

A Skate Night event, also featuring fat tire bikes and snowshoes, was held Friday, Jan. 10 at Laurie LaMotte Memorial Park in Centerville.
