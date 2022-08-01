Night to Unite, also known as National Night Out happens annually on the first Tuesday of August. This year that falls on Aug. 2. Night to Unite is a nation-wide program, which aims to strengthen neighborhood spirit, improve police-community relationships and spread awareness of crime prevention. Check with your local police department or city of residence to find out a list of neighborhood parties.
Latest News
- Quad Community Press: E-edition, August 2, 2022
- Shoreview Press: E-edition, August 2, 2022
- Zephyr basketball teams set for Sweet 16 this weekend
- Bear softball coach Wightman resigns after banner season
- Ex-Cougar featured in NHL website after return to good health
- Shoreview resident set for world tourney with Team USA wrestlers
- 19 year-old awaits charges in Willernie stabbing
- America’s Night Out
Most Popular
Articles
- 19 year-old awaits charges in Willernie stabbing
- Tight quarters make for unhappy boaters in Commercial Bay
- Will the Purple Line come to Mahtomedi?
- Slugging skater: Meyer exudes grace, power on spikes and blades
- School’s capital project levy renewal will be on ballot in November
- How many Minnesotans read newspapers?
- Art museum set to open this fall in Shoreview
- Voting set to begin in ‘Best of’ contest
- From cupcakes to pupcakes
- Centennial grad Britta Clark is veteran MN Vixen football player,
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
Online Poll
What activity tops your summer list?
June 21 is the longest day of the year and official astronomical start of summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of summer. What activity are you most excited about?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.