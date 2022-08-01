America’s Night Out

Night to Unite, also known as National Night Out happens annually on the first Tuesday of August. This year that falls on Aug. 2. Night to Unite is a nation-wide program, which aims to strengthen neighborhood spirit, improve police-community relationships and spread awareness of crime prevention. Check with your local police department or city of residence to find out a list of neighborhood parties. 

 Contributed

Night to Unite, also known as National Night Out happens annually on the first Tuesday of August. This year that falls on Aug. 2. Night to Unite is a nation-wide program, which aims to strengthen neighborhood spirit, improve police-community relationships and spread awareness of crime prevention. Check with your local police department or city of residence to find out a list of neighborhood parties. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.