Centennial Lakes Police Chief Jim Mork confirmed that an altercation that took place near the entrance of Memorial Park in Lexington on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 5, resulted in minor knife injuries. Two males were involved in the incident.
Mork said the two males were acquainted with one another. A surveillance camera at the city's public works facility captured the incident on video.
One of the males reportedly attacked the other in a car when the other male used a knife. Mork said one male had some minor knife wounds, but was not transported to the hospital via ambulance.
Both parties allegedly involved in the assault have been identified, and the incident remains under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
