Instead of canceling the annual tradition of the 4th of July Extended School Year (ESY) Independence Day parade, students and staff decided the event must go on, just in a different way. This year, all of the students and their families drove by in cars, many with signs, while staff members cheered them on and presented them with a bag of goodies.
