*Editor’s note: We will continue to update results as results come in.
Circle Pines Mayor (Elect 1)
Dave Bartholomay: 97.26%, 390 votes
Write-in: 2.74%, 11 votes
Circle Pines City Council (Elect 2)
Dean Goldberg: 52.71%, 360 votes
Jennifer Rauner: 46.56%, 318 votes
Write-in: 8.58%, 138 votes
Lino Lakes Mayor (Elect 1)
Rob Rafferty: 91.42%, 1,471 votes
Write-in: 8.58%, 138 votes
Lino Lakes City Council (Elect 2)
Tony Cavegn: 39.83%, 1,191 votes
Dale Stoesz: 35.89%, 1,073 votes
Teresa O'Connell: 22.98%, 687 votes
Write-in: 1.30%, 39 votes
