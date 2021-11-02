*Editor’s note: We will continue to update results as results come in.

Circle Pines Mayor (Elect 1) 

Dave Bartholomay: 97.26%, 390 votes

Write-in: 2.74%, 11 votes 

Circle Pines City Council (Elect 2) 

Dean Goldberg: 52.71%, 360 votes 

Jennifer Rauner: 46.56%, 318 votes

Write-in: 8.58%, 138 votes

Lino Lakes Mayor (Elect 1) 

Rob Rafferty: 91.42%1,471 votes

Write-in: 8.58%, 138 votes 

Lino Lakes City Council (Elect 2) 

Tony Cavegn: 39.83%, 1,191 votes

Dale Stoesz: 35.89%, 1,073 votes 

Teresa O'Connell: 22.98%, 687 votes 

Write-in: 1.30%, 39 votes 

