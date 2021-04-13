Agnes Lavorato, a resident at Good Life Senior Living in Hugo, celebrated her 100th birthday April 8. Lavorato lived in White Bear Lake for 70 plus years, and was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Lake Church. Lavorato’s one and only daughter Jeannie Meyer said Agnes is still “really sharp.”  — Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications

